Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has set out on a pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa's Sabarimala, days after the Supreme Court referred the review petitions against the entry of women in the temple to larger Bench. The actor confirmed the news by tweeting a photo of himself in the getup of a devotee.

Mohanlal, who is one of the most popular Malayalam actors, is known for churning out three to five movies a year. But surprisingly, the superstar had only two releases - Lucifer and Ittimani: Made In China - in 2019. He has three movies - Big Brother, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and L2: Empuran (Lucifer 2) lined - for release in 2020 and is currently busy with their production.

It is known that Mohanlal is a huge devotee of Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa. And it is also known that he takes a spiritual break every year to set out on a pilgrimage to the temple. This morning, he took to his Twitter account to share a picture in which he is seen with folded hands in the getup of Ayyappa's devotee. He captioned this photo with, "Swamiye Saranam."

Society is split in its opinion on women's entry in Ayyappa temple. Some celebrities have also shared their views on this issue, which is one of the most debated topics across India in recent years. The SC referred the Sabarimala case to larger Bench on November 14. Three days after this development, Mohanlal tweeted about Sabarimala, but he did not convey his opinion explicitly.

Many replied to Mohanlal's Twitter post and wished him, "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa."

Interestingly, Mohanlal had launched a new website of Sabarimala Ayappa on the same date of November 17 in 2013. He is a big supporter of the BJP and it was rumoured that he would contest the Lok Sabha election from this party. It was also speculated that the RSS was trying to form an action body like the Sabarimala Karma Samithi to contest the superstar, instead of giving him to the BJP camp.