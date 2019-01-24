Mohanlal is undoubtedly the biggest Superstar in Malayalam cinema, but still, nobody knows the real secret behind his name. Recently, in an interview given to renowned journalist A Chandrasekhar, Mohanlal revealed more about his name.

In the interview which has now been published as a book named 'Mohanaragangal', the 'Pulimurugan' actor revealed that it was his maternal grandmother's father who named him Mohanlal.

The actor also added that his name Mohanlal, being, very rare in Kerala has not negatively impacted him. It should be also noted that Mohanlal's elder brother's name is Pyarilal, another rare name in Kerala.

"My name has never negatively impacted me. Mohanlal was a very rare name then. I have many times asked my father and mother about the real secret behind my name. The names Mohanlal and Pyarilal were selected in the backdrop of the pre-independence era where freedom struggle was at its peak. Later, it turned as a destiny. When my maternal grandmother's father decided to name me Mohanlal, neither my mother nor my father would not have opposed it," said Mohanlal.

During the interview, Mohanlal also talked about his pet name.

"In my life, very few people had called me Mohanlal. My dear ones used to call me Lalu. Later, people started calling me Laletta. I really like the rhythm of that call, just like people call Yesudas as Dasetta. If my name was something else, I would not have got this pet name. Actually, this name Mohanlal has given me the pet name Laletta, and as a result, I believe that this name has helped me a lot in my career," added Mohanlal.

Mohanlal is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Lucifer' which marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to be a high voltage political thriller, and it features Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a clever politician.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sivaji Guruvayur, Indrajith Sukumaran and Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in other prominent roles.