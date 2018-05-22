Priyadarshan's film Thenmavin Kombathu starring Mohanlal and Shobana will be restored into 4k resolution. Producer Mukesh R Mehta announced this on Mohanlal's 58th birthday.

The responsibilities of the project will be handled by Mehta's production and distribution company E4 Entertainment. E4 entertainment's first Malayalam production was 2012's Annayum Rasoolum, directed by Rajeev Ravi. And after two years, they got into the distribution business with the movie Njan Steve Lopez, also directed by Rajeev Ravi.

They recently distributed Sudani from Nigeria starring Soubin Shahir.

Mehta took to Twitter to wish Mohanlal on his birthday and wrote that he had started his Malayalam film distribution venture with Mohanlal's Butterflies, which was released in 1993. He also said that he wants to release Thenmavin Kombathu in 4K on May 12, 2019, the date of the film's 25th anniversary.

Thenmavin Kombathu was released in 1994 and is one of the biggest success in Priyadarshan's career. Veteran actors Nedumudi Venu, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, KPAC Lalitha, and Srinivasan also did pivotal roles in the movie.

The film won the award for Best Popular Film at the Kerala State Film Awards and also won two National Awards - Best Production Design (Sabu Cyril) and Best Cinematography (K.V Anand).