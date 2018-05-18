After the success of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the reality TV show has been extending its wings to regional languages in India. It now has the presence of Kamal Hassan (Tamil), Kiccha Sudeep (Kannada), Jr NTR (Telugu), Mahesh Manjrekar (Marathi) and Mithun Chakraborty (Bangla).

Now, reports have confirmed that superstar Mohanlal will host Bigg Boss Malayalam, which will be aired on Asianet from June. Earlier, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi were also considered for the role.

Bigg Boss Malayalam would be Mohanlal's second TV venture as he had earlier hosted talk show Lal Salaam.

"I have done many exciting things in my 38 years of cinema life including theatre performances and stage shows. But I have never been part of a big reality show, this is the first time that I have got such an opportunity. That's why I am excited to do this," Mohanlal said.

He also talked about significant features of Bigg Boss and about the importance of psychological approach in the show. The format and concepts of Bigg Boss are adopted from Big Brother, a Dutch TV series created by producer John de Mol in 1997.

Bigg Boss Malayalam will have 16 contestants, who will be inside the house for 100 days. The names of the contestants are yet to be revealed. A contestant will be eliminated from the house each week. The person who manages to stay until the end will be the winner.

Earlier, a similar show named Malayali House was aired on a Malayalam TV channel in 2013. However, Mohanlal's involvement in Big Boss Malayalam is creating a lot of curiosity among the viewers and the expectations are high.