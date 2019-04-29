The estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan, was arrested by the police after she went to the house of Shami's parents in Amroha and locked herself, along with her daughter, into a room of the house.

Eventually, her in-laws called the police who took the lady into custody. This followed an argument wherein the parents of Indian speedster asked her to leave but she refused. As per reports, the arrest is under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code.

History of discord

Hasin, who got married to the pacer in 2014 and has a daughter with him, has been in the news for some time. Last year, she had filed an FIR against the pacer and his family for allegedly harassing her and indulging in dowry-related domestic violence. She also accused the fast bowler of having extra-marital affairs and even used screenshots of his personal conversations with other ladies on social media platforms to implicate her husband. Even charges of match-fixing were thrown at the cricketer. As a result, Shami had charges under sections 498A and 354A filed against him. Till now, they remain unproven.

This controversy led to him being kept out of the central contracts by the BCCI. But due to the claims remaining unsubstantiated, the speedster was given a central contract later in the year.

But the events of last year were not the first time that the couple found themselves caught up in a storm. In 2017, after Shami posted a picture of himself and his wife, some fringe Islamic groups criticised the dress of Hasin Jahan for being sleeveless. There was an outpouring of support for the 28-year old at that time and many former players as well as ordinary people backed both Mr and Mrs Shami.

Present status of the couple

Following the estrangement of the couple, Hasin Jahan also decided to dip her toe in politics and joined the Congress Party in October, 2018. Presently, she has the custody of her daughter Bebo and was also granted a sum of Rs 80,000/month in the form of maintenance for the daughter. Her demand though, was for Rs 7 lakh/month.

Hasin Jahan was originally a model who also worked as a cheerleader for Kolkata Knight Riders. Presently, the pacer is part of the Kings XI Punjab team and has been selected in the Indian squad for the ICC 2019 World Cup as well. 2018 was especially good for the 28-year old as he played a key role in India's historic triumph in Australia and also starred in a Test win in South Africa in January, 2018.