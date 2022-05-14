UAE announces new visa and residence scheme to attract global talent,updates its Golden Residence rules Close
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was on Saturday elected as the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 61-year-old will be the country's third president, after succeeding Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday at the age of 73, reports Khaleej Times.

Mohamed bin Zayed is new UAE President
Sheikh Mohamed, who is also the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was elected by the UAE's Federal Supreme Council.

The flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
He will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election.

