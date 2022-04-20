It has been a decision that impacts roughly 2.75 million Indians in the UAE. The UAE cabinet, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashin Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the new UAE visa rules.

The executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners aim at strengthening the UAE position as an ideal destination to live, work and invest. The new visa rules, which will be active as of September this year, were announced on Monday.

New types of entry visa

Since the new rules aim at sustainable development and attracting skilled workers, talents, professionals, specialists and experts, the new rules in some cases allow people entering as visitors to stay for 60 days rather than 30 days at present. The visitors have many new options and different, flexible and multi-entry visit visas lasting for up to one year. The new rules also end the need for arrivals to acquire sponsorship.

Job exploration visa

In what will sound as music to youngsters looking at exploring career options, the job exploration visa has been introduced. A category that aims at attracting young talents and skilled professionals, it does not even require a sponsor or a host. Yet another visa for investors is the exploration visa to explore investment opportunities inside the UAE. Again, it does not require a sponsor or a host.

Huge relief for parents

Under the existing rules, parents could sponsor their sons only until the age of 18. Now parents can sponsor their male children until the age of 25 allowing them to remain in the UAE after school and university.

Green Visa for first degree relatives too

In what is being viewed as a very progressive and reformative step, the Green Visa will provide five years of residency for skilled employees, without a sponsor or employer. Furthermore, the Green Visa also allows the holder to bring his or her family members as well as provides six months of grace period after the residency has expired. The Green Visa is allowed under three categories, first being the skilled workers, the second being for freelancers and self-employed individuals and the third being for investors who wish to establish or participate in commercial activities. The new Green Visa replaces previous residency which was valid for only up to two years.

Golden Visa and who can get it?

Major amendments have been made in Golden Residence Scheme to simplify and expand the categories of those benefitting from it. Golden Visa is a long-term 10-year residency granted to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, meritorious students, frontline workers. The new rules also do away with a major restriction, which is there will be no restriction on the maximum duration of stay outside the UAE in order to keep the Golden Residence valid. The holder can also sponsor his/her family members, including spouse and children, regardless of age and to sponsor support services (domestic labourers) without limiting their number. If the Golden Visa holder dies, even then his family can stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration.

Golden Residency on purchase of property

The new rules are being seen as a move that will saturate UAE property market with an influx of buyers. People are eligible for obtaining the Golden Residency when purchasing a property, the net worth of which is no less than Dh2million with a loan from a specific local bank. Investors can also obtain the Golden Visa when buying one or more off-plan properties of no less than Dh2million from approved real estate companies. As for investors, if a person has bene one of the founders of projects that were sold with a total value of not less than Dh7million, he will be entitled to Golden Residency.