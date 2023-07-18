The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on July 21 for a plea filed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He is appealing against the Gujarat High Court's decision to deny a stay on his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is heading the bench, and after senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rahul Gandhi, requested an urgent listing of the plea, the court agreed to hear the matter this Friday.

On July 15, Rahul Gandhi approached the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court's order, which denied a stay on his conviction and two-year jail term in the criminal defamation case. This conviction resulted in his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

The Gujarat High Court bench, headed by Justice Hemant Prachchhak, had remarked that granting a stay on his conviction would be an exception rather than a rule.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who submitted a caveat in the Supreme Court to be heard if the Congress leader challenges the high court's verdict. A caveat serves as a notice by a litigant who wishes to present their case in case any orders are issued regarding the opponent's appeal.

The controversy arose from Rahul Gandhi's remark during an election rally in Karnataka in April 2019, where he made a statement connecting the surname 'Modi' with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, implying an implicit connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, in March, the Surat sessions court had dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend his conviction by the magistrate court, citing that his disqualification would not result in an irreversible loss to him.

If the Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction, legal experts suggest that it would be sufficient to restore his Lok Sabha membership, as he was disqualified based on the rule that bars convicted MPs from holding parliamentary membership.

(With inputs from IANS)