On Monday, the Patna High Court granted relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by staying the lower court's order until May 15.

Rahul Gandhi approached the Patna High Court on April 22 to request the quashing of summons issued by a lower court in a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

The lower court had asked Gandhi to appear on April 12 to present his case in connection with a petition filed against him by Modi in 2019, regarding Gandhi's alleged objectionable remarks on the 'Modi surname'.

Gandhi's advocate Virendra Rathore stated that a matter already under trial in a Surat court cannot be tried in a different court in the same matter. Sushil Modi's counsel, Advocate SD Sanjay, confirmed that the court had asked him to present arguments on the matter.

In a separate case, Rahul Gandhi had already been convicted by a Surat court for his remarks and was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP. He vacated his official Tughlaq Lane bungalow on Saturday and moved to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janapath Road in New Delhi.

Commenting on his situation, Gandhi said that he was paying the price for speaking the truth on Adani-PM relations after the Hindenburg revelations.

(With inputs from IANS)