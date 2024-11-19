Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other BJP leaders, paid homage to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday, lauding her bravery and pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

Sharing his tributes on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Tributes to the fearless Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a true embodiment of courage and patriotism, on her Jayanti. Her bravery and efforts in the fight for freedom continue to inspire generations. Her leadership during times of adversity showed what true determination is."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also honoured Rani Lakshmibai, calling her the "great warrior queen" of Jhansi.

Praising her unmatched valour, Shah stated, "Tributes to the great warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi on her birth anniversary. The unparalleled valour and bravery of Rani Lakshmibai not only challenged the British rule but also showcased the power of Indian women on the world stage."

"The saga of valour of Rani Lakshmibai, who sacrificed her life to protect the motherland, inspires us to protect the nation even today. Her patriotism will forever remain alive in the heart of every Indian," he further added.

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also joined in the tributes. He wrote on X, "I pay my heartfelt tributes to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the epitome of unmatched valour, who fought against the British rule till her last breath to protect the motherland, on her birth anniversary."

He highlighted her revolutionary spirit, saying, "Rani Lakshmibai blew the trumpet of the freedom struggle in 1857 and declared a revolution against the British across the country. As a symbol of women's power, the tales of her valour, courage, and patriotism are narrated with great pride in India and worldwide. Her immortal sacrifice and dedication to Mother India will inspire generations to come."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the valiant queen.

"Maharani Lakshmibai is the immortal warrior of India's first freedom struggle whose stories of valour and sacrifice are heard and told all over the country. Today, on her birth anniversary, I remember and salute her. This country will never forget her struggle, efforts, and contribution to the fight for freedom," Singh posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed similar sentiments, calling her an "amazing organiser" and a "unique woman of courage."

Sharing his tributes on X, he stated, "A heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter, the amazing organiser, the unique woman of courage Rani Lakshmibai, who with her valour gave a tough time to the tyrannical British army, on her birth anniversary! Her story of sacrifice, written in golden letters in the history of India, will continue to inspire everyone for ages to come."

Rani Lakshmibai, also known as the Queen of Jhansi, was born on November 19, 1828. She emerged as a significant figure during India's first war of independence in 1857-58.

She displayed unmatched courage, leading her troops against British colonial forces and ultimately laying down her life during a battle near Gwalior at Kotah-ki-Serai in 1858.

Her legacy as a symbol of bravery and resistance remains enshrined in the annals of Indian history, inspiring generations to stand firm in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from IANS)