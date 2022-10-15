Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" on October 17 at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital.

During the event, the PM will release the 12th installment amount of Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer.

More than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1500 agri startups will assemble to witness the event.

Officials said that more than one crore farmers, from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The sammelan will also witness participation of researchers, policy makers and other stakeholders.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.

During the event, the Prime Minister will launch Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertilizer. Under the scheme, the PM will launch Bharat Urea Bags, which will help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name "Bharat".

Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs 6000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest & Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture, Waste to Wealth, Mechanisation for Small Farmers, Supply Chain Management, Argi-Logistic, among others. The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, FPOs, agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions.

(With inputs from IANS)