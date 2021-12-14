Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled visit to the Varanasi railway station.

"Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city," tweeted PM Modi at 12:52 am Tuesday.

"Next stop...Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city," he said in his tweet.

Prior to the visit, PM Modi also held a meeting with Chief Ministers that went on till late Monday night. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the meeting, informed that the meet went on for six hours.

The Prime Minister, on Tuesday, will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices.