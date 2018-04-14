On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the 127th birthday of the father of the Indian constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the nation. He also expressed his gratitude towards BR Ambedkar, for framing the constitution of India, which is considered the backbone for the smooth functioning of the country.

Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti. Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society. We remain indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of our Constitution.



सभी देशवासियों को अम्बेडकर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/NZW6QsKgN0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2018

However, did you know that Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, wanted to burn the constitution if it did not take into consideration the welfare of the minorities in India.

Shocking, isn't it?

Here are ten other lesser known facts about the messiah of the Dalits: