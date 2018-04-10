Mahatma Gandhi had inspired the Champaran Satyagraha April 10, 1917, to protest against the Britishers for Indian farmers' right to cultivate indigo. More than a century later, prime minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first all-electric high-speed locomotive in the historic region of Champaran in Bihar. He will also address thousands of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan volunteers and inaugurate several other development projects Tuesday (April 10).

Quick facts:

Modi will address 20,000 Swachh Bharat Abhiyan volunteers or as they are like to be called Swacchagrahis from across the country at Motihari in Champaran district. The event is a part of a weeklong Satyagraha se Swachhagraha campaign that has been going on since April 3 in the Bihar town. Modi will also award 10 Swacchagrahis who have contributed to his pet project Swacch Bharat Abhiyan in their respective villages. In order to accommodate all the Swacchagrahis, a new tent city called Swachhgram has been set up in Motihari, PTI reported. Apart from campaigns related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the prime minister will also flag off new initiatives of railways, petroleum and natural gas, and road transport and highways ministries, among others. The train, which is a part of the Make in India project, is the nation's first all-electric high-speed locomotive with a 12,000 horsepower engine, reported NDTV. The train was developed at Madhepura's Electric Locomotive Factory by Alstrom, a French rail transport company. Modi will also inaugurate the Champaran Humsafar Express that connects Katihar in Bihar to New Delhi.

Here are the projects that PM Modi will inaugurate in Champaran: