Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for not standing up to what they speak.

Gandhi here said unlike Modi, the Karnataka government-led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been successful in delivering 95 per cent of the promises made in the previous election manifesto.

His remarks came during the release of the party's manifesto, which he described as 'Mann ki Baat' of the people of Karnataka.

"The Prime Minister committed that everybody will get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts but not even a single rupee came. He guaranteed a corruption-free India but so many scams have happened under his rule, whether it is Rafael, or Amit Shah's son.

"He also said that he would ensure that the farmers get the right price for their yield. Narendra Modi and the BJP don't stand up to what they say," Gandhi told a gathering on the occasion.

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said the Congress' manifesto was released after consultations with every community while the BJP's manifesto will be prepared by the RSS.

"When BJP releases its manifesto, three-four leaders will decide it. There will be hidden corruption in it. There will be the idea of Reddy brothers in it. It will be the manifesto of RSS," he said.

The Congress President said that Modi likes to tell his "Mann Ki Baat" but the Congress' manifesto is the "Mann Ki Baat of the people of Karnataka".

"We believe in the philosophy of Karnataka. We believe is Basavanna philosophy. The state won't have a future if every single person, every single community, every single district is not heard.

"We have gone to the people of Karnataka and listened to what they want. Our manifesto is their 'Mann ki Baat'," he added.

Present on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is the top job creating state in India and it has received the maximum investments.

"We will continue in our efforts to build a 'Nava Karnataka'," he said.