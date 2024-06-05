Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his victory in Lok Sabha elections for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), although Bharatiya Janata Party failed to secure an outright majority. While Modi 3.0 might start now, hurdles ahead might prove difficult now.

Expected to rely on alliance partners Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh and Janata Dal (U) in Bihar to form the third consecutive BJP government, Modi declared triumph in what he termed as the world's "biggest victory" during a speech at his party's headquarters in New Delhi.

While NDA is projected to secure more than the required 272 seats for a majority, the BJP has failed to get majority on its own compared to 2014 or 2019 performance. Despite earlier claims by Modi anticipating over 400 seats for the alliance, the outcome proved far-fetched.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, expressed gratitude to voters for their role in "safeguarding the Indian constitution," emphasizing his pride in the populace and their resistance to perceived challenges.

In official results released by India's Election Commission, NDA secured 292 seats. Addressing supporters at the party headquarters, Modi hailed the victory as a testament to the triumph of the world's largest democracy, affirming the NDA's continuation in government for a third term.

However, the opposition Congress party viewed the strong performance of the opposition alliance in the polls as a victory for democracy, characterizing it as a "moral and political setback" for Modi. Notwithstanding, NDA's strength, opposition INDIA bloc is weighing options to form a government on their own as the mandate is against Modi's government.

(With inputs from IANS)