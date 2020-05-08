With everyone in home quarantine, people have been getting experimental in the kitchen. Many celebrities have taken to social media to share their baking and cooking stories, but Ariel Winter's remains to be the most horrid.

The Modern Family star shared some gory details about her kitchen episode in which she sliced off a part of her thumb.

The actress explained the entire incident in an interview with Access, "I was trying to make Greek food, because I'm Greek. And so I went to chop a peeled tomato and slice the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato."

Ariel's boyfriend Luke Benward was also present at the scene who soon came to her rescue. The 22-year-old continued, "I feel like my boyfriend and I were looking at my thumb. I was so shocked that it was like more like, hyperventilating. I was like, I should be crying but I — I cant believe it. I apparently sliced an artery or something like that. And I bled so much and so we had to go to the hospital.

The twist in their story was, however, that despite bringing the tip to the hospital, Ariel could not save her thumb. She revealed, "Luke handed over the severed thumb to a nurse, who later returned it in a plastic bag (without clarifying what was inside that bag). So, they threw it away — thumb and all".

Looking back at the entire episode, Ariel said, "It's definitely very funny now" even though she lost a "good portion" of her thumb.

The actress who recently bid goodbye to her show Modern Family is in quarantine with her boyfriend. Ariel started playing the character of Alex Dunphy when she was just 11 years old. The long time running sitcom that also starred Sofia Vergara aired its finale last month.