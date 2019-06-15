Model Ekta Maru is one of the popular Instagram influencers in India. She has been a part of the fashion industry for some time now and has done some notable work. She is gorgeous, stunning and very talented and has decided to take the plunge into Bollywood.

Ekta Maru aspires to be an actress and is all geared up to be a part of some interesting projects. The pretty lady has been vocal about her admiration for actress Deepika Padukone, who started her career with modelling before venturing into Bollywood films.

In a statement, Ekta Maru said, "I am really looking forward to doing some good films. I want to make sure the roles I take up have an impact and are not usual ones. I am quite excited about doing films and working with amazing directors."

Ekta loves facing the camera and enjoys it. She feels it is essential for one to be confident and represent their best skill. She is keen on working with phenomenal filmmakers in Bollywood.

Considering her popularity, it would definitely be a cherry on the cake for her followers and admirers to see her in films.