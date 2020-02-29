Doutzen Kroes has still got it and it looks like she wants everybody to know it. The former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her enviable physique in a new lingerie campaign for Hunkemoller.

The Dutch supermodel, looked sensational in her Doutzen Stories campaign, which saw her model a variety of skimpy garments. In one striking shot, Kroes modelled a skimpy black bra and briefs that highlighted her enviably toned abs.

Another eye-catching snap saw Doutzen slip into a baby pink bustier and suspenders that complemented her tanned complexion. Towering stiletto heels added yet more height to her model frame, whilst her glossy golden locks were styled in bouncy curls.

Doutzen sure knows how to raise the temperature this winter and also get our hearts racing as she posed in the sultry lingerie. From the looks of the snaps, she sure seems to have left Victoria's Secret far behind.

It was reported that Doutzen first rose to prominence in 2005 after being chosen as Vogue.com's 'Model Of The Year', she went on to be named a Victoria Secret's Angel in 2008. And if these pics are anything to go by, the model is only getting started. We hope that Doutzen does not slow down and keeps upping her ante with every photoshoot she does. And we have to say that we're happy to see that the model has not said goodbye to the world of lingerie entirely.

It is known that Doutzen was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2008 to 2014, and in 2013 she made history as the first model to land four different solo international covers of Vogue's September issue in a single year. You can check out the pics here.