Touted as the best Android flagship in 2017, Samsung's Galaxy Note8 made its debut in September last year. Even today, there seems to be no rival branded phablet that comes close to challenge it.

If you are planning to get your hands on one, now is the best time.

Samsung in collaboration with Paytm is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy Note8, bringing the price down to Rs 49,999 from the earlier MRP of Rs 59,999. Though according to a tweet by popular Mumbai mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, the discount is valid only till May 31.

This is the lowest price of the Galaxy Note8 to date. It can be noted that the Samsung phablet used to cost a whopping Rs 67,900 during the launch period in late 2017.

Here's why you should buy Samsung Galaxy Note8:

International Business Times India had the opportunity to review the Samsung phablet. During the testing, the device aced in almost all aspects. The Galaxy Note8 is the closest to reach the idealistic phone benchmark by a huge margin over rivals.

A remarkable camera, the powerful processor, good security features, an extremely visually appealing design, the great smartphone display, and best of all, the S-Pen stylus - these are some of the best features of the Galaxy Note8 that make it a versatile phone.

The S-Pen adds a ton of value-added capabilities to the user's experience, including natural brush stroke features, S Memo, GIF animations with Smart Select, Air Command functions, Magnify and Translate.

With the new unified app called Samsung Notes, S-Pen allows users to jot down handwritten notes, draw, or edit memos from one location. Also, the Screen off memo feature lets users take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as you remove the S Pen. Device owners can also pin notes to the display, even make edits as and when required.

For those unaware, Samsung Galaxy Note8 flaunts a gorgeous 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature. The screen covers more than 75 percent of the front panel, offering a rich viewing experience. While these features add to the user experience, it also improves the look of the device by several notches when compared to the previous generation model.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (depending on the region of sale), 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

As for the amateur photographers, Galaxy Note 8 comes with a top-of-the-line camera hardware. It houses a dual-camera system, one 12 MP primary camera (wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). On the fronts, it features an equally impressive wide-angle 8 MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8:

Model Samsung Galaxy Note8 Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960x1440p) Super AMOLED screen, HDR 10 content compatible Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield Pixel density: 521ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Android 8.0 Oreo is coming soon) Processor Model 1 for USA & China: 10nm architecture 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998) octa-core (2.35 Kryo cores x 4 + 1.9GHz Kryo cores x 4) CPU

Model 2 for EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), India and other regions: 10nm architecture 64-bit class Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (2.3GHz cores x 4 + 1.7GHz cores x 4) CPU GPU Model 1: Adreno 540

Model 2: Mali-G71 MP20 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: Wide-angle 12MP (Dual Pixel AutoFocus, f/1.7 aperture) + Telephoto 12MP (AutoFocus, f/2.4 aperture & OIS); both the cameras boasts OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, 2 x Optical ZOOM, up to 10 X Digital ZOOM, dual-tone LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detect)

Front: 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture Battery 3,300mAh; Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast Charging compatible with QC 2.0 Network 4G LTE (Cat. 16) S Pen More sensitive, more brush features, S Memo, GIF animations with Smart Select, Air Command functions, Magnify, Translate, Samsung Notes, a new unified app allowing users to jot down handwritten notes, draw, or edit memos from one location, Screen off memo allows you to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as you remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display and make edits directly from the Always On Display. Add-ons IP68 certified(both the Galaxy Note8 & S Pen), fingerprint sensor, facial recognition system, Iris scanner, SIM: single (type: nano)/hybrid (select markets; type nano + nano or micro SD),Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2mbps), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO 1024QAM), Samsung Pay via NFC (Near Field Communication) & MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), Type-C USB port, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/ BeiDou, DeX support, Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm Weight 195g Colours Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue Price Launch price: Rs 67,900

New limited price: Rs 49,999

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung.