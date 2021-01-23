In a shocking incident, a man from Kasargode, Kerala was beaten to death by a mob. The deceased identified as Rafeeque, aged 49 hails from Chemmanadu, a small village in Kasargode.

According to local media reports, the mob accused Rafeeque of misbehaving with a woman, and later, they brutally lynched him.

Police investigation on

In the meantime, some eyewitnesses claimed that two policemen who were travelling on a bike saw the lynching incident, but failed to react. However, higher officials denied this claim and revealed that no policemen were present at the spot when the incident took place.

It is still unclear whether the cause of death is due to the injuries inflicted during manhandling. Police officers claimed that the exact reason behind the death will be unveiled only after the post-mortem.

An investigation team headed by the deputy superintendent of police is currently probing the incident. The investigation team is now checking CCTV visuals from nearby shops to identify the culprits.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)