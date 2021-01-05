In a shocking incident, a Kerala woman has been arrested for allegedly using her 14-year-old son for sexual needs. The woman who hails from Thiruvananthapuram has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Complaint lodged by father

According to reports published in local media outlets, the arrest has been made after the father lodged a complaint to the police stating that the boy's mother had been exploiting their son for quite some time.

After receiving the complaint from the father, the station house officer (SHO) at Kadakkavoor Police Station forwarded it to the Child Welfare Commission. Upon initial investigation, they found that the 35-year-old woman has been sexually assaulting her son for the past few months. Police soon named her in the case and arrested the woman. Police officers revealed that this is the first such incident reported in Kerala.

The woman was produced before the court, and she has been sent to judicial custody. She is currently at the women's prison in Thiruvananthapuram.

The crucial statement made by the boy

The boy has now received counseling by childline workers, and they recorded his statement. According to reports, the boy told the childline workers the same things as he informed his father. The child apparently admitted that he was sexually assaulted by his mother multiple times for quite some time.

As the news surfaced online, netizens are lashing out at the 35-year-old mother for committing such a heinous act on her son. Some netizens even went a step ahead and urged authorities to frame strong law that gives capital punishment against child abusers.