On Wednesday, MJ Akbar stepped down as the union minister in the Ministry of External Affairs amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by 20 female journalists.

Akbar had filed a criminal defamation suit on Monday against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to come out and speak against him.

President Ramnath Kovind accepted Akbar's resignation. The Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution."

The BJP clarified that the party did not force Akbar to step down but he did it of his own volition.

While Akbar is not part of the Ministry of External Affairs, for the time being, he is still part of the Rajya Sabha.

