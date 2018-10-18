On Wednesday, MJ Akbar stepped down as the union minister in the Ministry of External Affairs amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by 20 female journalists.
Akbar had filed a criminal defamation suit on Monday against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to come out and speak against him.
President Ramnath Kovind accepted Akbar's resignation. The Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution."
The BJP clarified that the party did not force Akbar to step down but he did it of his own volition.
While Akbar is not part of the Ministry of External Affairs, for the time being, he is still part of the Rajya Sabha.
Live Updates
Former foreign secretary hailed Akbar's resignation
Nirupama Rao, the ex-foreign secretary stood by the #MeToo activists. She said that Akbar's continuation in the government was untenable.
Defamation case to be heard at 2:00 pm
The criminal defamation case filed by Akbar against Priya Ramani will be heard by the Delhi Patiala High Court at 2:00 pm on Thursday.
Accusers release a statement on Akbar's resignation
"We are happy that Mr Akbar finally did the correct thing, and in the light of all that has emerged in the last couple of days, expect that he will also drop the bogus criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani," 20 women said in a joint statement.
Ghazala Wahab told The Quint that Akabr should have resigned on Sunday but it is better late than never.
Priya Ramani tweeted that the women got vindication. She said,
As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation.— Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 17, 2018
I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo
Akbar steps down as union minster one day before court hearing
On Wednesday, Akabr resigned as the union minister from the Ministry of External Affairs and submitted his resignation to the President.
This move was done one day before the court hearing of the defamation suit he filed against journalist Priya Ramani.
Akbar will have six lawyers and not 97 lawyers
Akbar then filed a criminal defamation suit against Priya Ramani through the law firm Karanjawala &Co. who filed a Vakalatnama.
He filed a defamation case under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
It was rumoured that Akbar will have 97 lawyers fighting for him. However, only six lawyers were named in the Vakalatnama.
MJ Akbar's statement on allegations against him
MJ Akbar was on an official trip to Nigeria when these allegations were levelled against him. He returned to New Delhi on Sunday when he issued a statement saying that the accusations against him were false and fabricated.
According to ANI, he said," Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action."
Ghazala Wahab wrote a piece detailing her sexual harassment by Akbar
Force magazine editor, Ghazala Wahab wrote a detailed article in The Wire, recounting her experience by Akbar who was the editor of Asian Age then and Wahab was an intern.
After Wahab came out, at least nine other women stepped up to share their stories of sexual harassment by MJ Akbar.
Priya Ramani the first to out Akbar
On October 8, journalist Priya Ramani was the first to state that MJ Akbar sexually harassed her. She confirmed that the man she was talking about in an interview she gave HuffPost a year back was MJ Akbar.