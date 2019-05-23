Mithun Chakraborty's younger son Namashi is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi directorial Bad Boy. Another newcomer, Amrin Qureshi, the daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi, is also making her entry into Bollywood with this film.

It has been reported that Namashi and Aamrin have already begun shooting for the film in Bengaluru. "He had several rounds of auditions before deciding on them and thereafter put both of them through some acting workshops," the producer told Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about the film Bad Boy, Qureshi said that the movie will be a romantic comedy, similar to Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Phata Poster Nikla Hero. Although Mithun was out of the country for treatment during the signing of the film, the veteran actor discussed the project with Santoshi, and is happy about it.

"But on his return, he met us and discussed the script. Any father would be pleased to have his child launched by Rajkumar Santoshi, it means the film is in safe hands," the producer told the publication.

Interestingly, the producer also said that they are eyeing Diwali release for the film, which is already booked by Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4. Clashing with Akshay's film might not be a good idea, but the release date is yet to be confirmed for Namashi's film.

After completing the shoot in Bangalore, the team will head towards Mumbai for the second schedule, followed by a foreign schedule for shooting a few songs. While Mithun's elder son, Memo failed to build an expected career in the industry, it will be interesting to see if Namashi lives up to the expectations.