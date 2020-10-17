Veteran actor Mithun Chakrborty's son Mahaakshay and wife Yogeeta Bali have been embroiled in a controversy. According to a report by India TV, a woman filed an FIR was registered against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station accusing them of rape and cheating.

According to the report, the woman has alleged that Mahaakshay, fondly known as Mimoh has been physical with her since 2015 in the pretext of getting married. The woman further said that she also got pregnant in this course but Mahaakshay gave her some medicines to get the child aborted.

However, Mithun's wife Yogeeta Bali has been constantly pressurizing the female to not create a ruckus out of it or it might lead to some great consequences. The woman also admitted to having flown down to Delhi leaving the city in fear of her life as the Chakraborty family is one of the most influential families and has a strong industry backing.

According to reports, the woman had approached a Delhi Court in 2018, when the police did not register her case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR and added that an investigation by the police is necessary "keeping in view the high and influential status of respondents 1 and 2 being the son and the wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty".

Victim's lawyer gives out important information

Speaking to ANI, the victim's lawyer Ravi Soni said, "They both knew each other for four years. Mimoh sexually harassed her and cheated her. He mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. He then promised her of marriage which he kept postponing for all these years and in the end refused to accept her. He even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later."

She is the same woman who had accused Mimoh of rape allegations during the time of his wedding with South actress Madalsa Sharma.