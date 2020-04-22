Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty passed away on Tuesday due to renal failure. He had been battling with health problems for quite a while now. He was 95.

Mithun, who is currently stranded in Bengaluru due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, is trying to reach Mumbai to perform his father's last rites.

As per the reports, the veteran actor was in Bengaluru for a shoot. However, his elder son Mahakshay aka Mimoh is currently in Mumbai along with the rest of his family members.

Mithun, whose real name is Gouranga Chakraborty, is the eldest among the four children of Basanta Kumar Chakraborty, who is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty.

More details awaited.