In a shocking turn of events, it is reported that veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was shooting for his upcoming film Kashmir Files, and the shoot was called off for a day.

According to a report in the Mid-Day, the veteran actor had collapsed while shooting for an outdoor scene. The report further mentioned that despite being ill, the actor insisted on wrapping up the sequence. However, the director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri, immediately called it a day after finishing the sequence.

Despite being unwell, Mithun da completed the shoot

Speaking about how Mithun da's health, director Vivek Agnihotri said in a statement:

We were shooting for a big action sequence. Everything was centred around Mithun Chakraborty's character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand or still in that condition but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot. In no time, it was so bad I couldn't imagine anybody shooting in such a condition. But, he went ahead and gave the shot. That is the reason why he has been a superstar. He told me in the last so many years he hasn't fallen sick. He was constantly asking me, "your shooting is not getting halted right?". I am really, really surprised because I haven't seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly.

Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are an asset

Mithun Da is the most focused hardworking and professional actor and that's why he is a superstar. Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew and any film.

Apart from Mithun, the film also features Anupam Kher and Puneet Issar in key roles. It is slated to release next year.

Wishing Mithun Chakraborty a speed recovery!