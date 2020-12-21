It's a girl for actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu. The beautiful couple welcomed their third baby Vancouver in Canada. Karanvir and Teejay are already parents to twin girls.

An excited dad Karanvir Bohra took to his social media and shared this wonderful piece of news with the world.

I've become Charlie with three angels': Proud daddy Karanvir Bohra

The in an adorable video with Bella & Vienna, Karanvir welcomed his newest addition to the family. In the video, Karanvir is holding his newborn baby and his twin daughters Bella and Vienna are super elated seeing their sister. And mommy Teejay seems to have shot the video.

Karanvir said: "Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it's now going to be an absolutely full house!".

Teejay also shared an adorable video announcing its a baby girl.

Check the video below:

Celebs congratulate Karanvor Bohara and Teejay Sidhu.

Jay Bhanushali wrote, "Congratulations bro..my God I can imagine the excitement so happy to see this post lots of blessings to all the three devis" (sic).

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Congratulations god bless u guys" (sic).

A day before the arrival of his third child, Karanvir Bohra shared a video of himself, dancing excitedly.

On Sunday, Karanvir had shared a video of carrying a baby stroller to the hospital after Teejay gone into the labour room. He was seen dancing in the video and captioned it as "Entering the hospital like "love mera hit hit" Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I'm going to be lucky."

Before her delivery, Teejay had written in an Instagram post that though it was legal to find the gender of the baby in Canada, the couple had avoided finding it out. She had written: "So we don't know if it's a boy or girl. In Canada, we're allowed to find out, but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn't matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don't know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!"

Congratulations to the beautiful family!