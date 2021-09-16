People have been working from home as a result of the pandemic. Many of them have children and are on a quest for ways to keep them entertained. OTT services like Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video are streaming some incredible films for children and parents to enjoy together.

Not only do these films engage children, but they also convey some profoundly valuable lessons. International Business Times presents you with a list of seven amazing films for children.

Mitchells Vs Machines

The Mitchell family is about to embark on a road trip to drop their eldest daughter Katie off at her film school. They had no idea they would have to transform from a normal family into superheroes, defending the planet and themselves from a technological apocalypse.

This animated science fiction comedy is relatable to any young adolescent who has an odd relationship with their parents. The generational gaps between the father and daughter, as well as their disputes, are eloquently conveyed. The father has no idea how to use a computer or smartphone, much less how to watch the clips that have pushed his daughter to celebrity status.

From the creators of The Lego Movie, this film earned a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and is currently available on Netflix. It stars Abbi Jacobson and Danny McBride. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend both make an appearance.

Raya and The Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon is one of this year's most popular films. This animated fantasy action-adventure film, which was released on May 3 on Disney+ Hotstar, was voted Disney's film of the year.

Dragons are legendary creatures that children adore. This film is about a warrior princess who is determined to defend her community from evil by tracking down the last surviving legendary dragon. It stars Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, and Awkwafina is the voice of Sisu the water dragon.

Luca

This 2021 Disney and Pixar movie will teach you how to face reality. Luca is an American animated coming-of-age fantasy film. The entire plot centers on a boy and his best friend, who spend their summer bonding and getting into mischief together.

The characters are described as curious, energetic, and relatable kids with imperfections. Additionally, the film demonstrates how supportive Luca's parents are of his aspirations and desires. It teaches you how to deal with a difficult situation and instills hope in our future children and how we will treat/respect them.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa the movie casts Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Emma Berman in lead roles. This movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Cinderella 2021

A modern take on the legendary fairy tale. Cinderella (2021) is a beautiful musical film that was released on Amazon Prime. A must-see film that encourages young children to embrace themselves and pursue their ambitions. Camila Cabello's bold new Cinderella was brilliantly portrayed in her debut film.

It also stars Indina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine and is directed by Kay Cannon.

Wish dragon

Wish Dragon is a fantasy comedy film available on Netflix. Originally a Chinese folktale, it describes the tale of a peasant boy from Eastern China who discovers a wish-granting genie and falls in love with a princess. The entire plot revolves around his unwavering determination to reconnect with his childhood best friend.

This film conveys a powerful message about how money cannot buy happiness. Even wealthy households experience loneliness. It discusses reality, human connections, sacrifices, and selflessness while infusing a dash of magic.

The film stars Jimmy Wong, John Cho, Constance Wu, Natasha Liu Bordizzo in lead roles. Jackie Chan produced the film and voiced Cho's role in the Chinese Mandarin version.

Vivo

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, Vivo is an animated musical drama film. Released on Netflix this story casts Lin-Manuel Miranda, Juan de Marcos Gonzales, and Gloria Estefan as the main lead.

A young girl and a rare kinkajou embark on a journey across Florida to convey a message from a buddy to his former musical partner. The film demonstrates how music can unite and transform people who live thousands of miles apart. Shows how a single song may depict pain, longing, love, and the indelible impression left by the most vivid memories.

Cruella

The plot centers on a young girl who aspires to be a fashion designer and befriends a group of criminals. They work together to make a life for themselves in London.

The story revolves around a young girl who dreams of becoming a fashion designer and ends up befriending some crooks. Together they build a life for themselves in London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend, Baroness von Hellman embraces her wicked side to become raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. When Estella befriends fashion legend, Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her evil nature and transforms into the feisty and revenge-seeking Cruella.

The trailer creates an evil atmosphere for the movie. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.