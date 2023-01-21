GOAT meets GOAT: Amitabh Bachchan greets Ronaldo, Messi ahead of PSG vs Riyadh XI match Close
Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited feature film Mission Majnu was released on Friday on Netflix. The film is a spy thriller set in the 1970s is inspired by a real-life story. Sidharth plays an Indian spy in Pakistan, he covers an undercover operation to investigate Pakistan's involvement in developing nuclear weapons.

He then meets his blind lover Rashmika Mandanna, (Nasreen) and gets married. The film is a perfect amalgamation of emotional drama, and a love story and invokes a sense of patriotism.

Sidharth Malhotra

Netizens who have watched the film have started to compare the film with Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah. Some of them are of the view that the film is no stranger to this genre.

Let's take a look at how Twitteria reacted to the film

Fans have loved the chemistry between Rashmika and Sidharth. However, they were of the view that the lacklustre script couldn't save the acting prowess of these two stars.

A user wrote, "wonder if #MissionMajnu & #Shershah would have been released on theatre..! Log sadiyo yaad rakhega @SidMalhotra ka performance (people will remember Sidharth Malhotra's performance for a long time). What an actor he is. Career best performance so far. Ye dono film nahi feelings hai (Shershah and Mission Majnu are feelings)." Yet another one pointed out, "I would have loved to watch this movie in the theatre."

Another user mentioned, ""Just finished #MissionMajnu Unlike most movies, this one shows us that you don't need chest thumping to be called a patriotic. Loved the climax part, might bring tears. Amazing performance from Sid, steals the show in it. Others were good too. Deserved a theatrical release."

The third user said, "MissionMajnu Another perfect and brilliant patriotic movie by Sidharth Malhotra after #shershah. Sid just nailed it with his acting, actions and dialogue delivery.

The songs also failed to pique interest.

For the unversed, the film was announced as a theatrical release on May 13, 2022, but was postponed to June 10, 2022, and has finally taken a direct-to-digital route with the streaming release on Netflix.

