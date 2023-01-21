Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited feature film Mission Majnu was released on Friday on Netflix. The film is a spy thriller set in the 1970s is inspired by a real-life story. Sidharth plays an Indian spy in Pakistan, he covers an undercover operation to investigate Pakistan's involvement in developing nuclear weapons.

He then meets his blind lover Rashmika Mandanna, (Nasreen) and gets married. The film is a perfect amalgamation of emotional drama, and a love story and invokes a sense of patriotism.

Netizens who have watched the film have started to compare the film with Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah. Some of them are of the view that the film is no stranger to this genre.

Let's take a look at how Twitteria reacted to the film

Fans have loved the chemistry between Rashmika and Sidharth. However, they were of the view that the lacklustre script couldn't save the acting prowess of these two stars.

Ok so watched the movie

Though I want to see Sid in a rom com but he is so goodd in this kinda genre ..@SidMalhotra killed it yet again?Could feel the passion and patriotism through his eye ?? Amazingly directed

#SidharthMalhotra #MissionMajnu #MissionMajnuOnNetflix — Tisha ❤️ (@tishai1505) January 20, 2023

A user wrote, "wonder if #MissionMajnu & #Shershah would have been released on theatre..! Log sadiyo yaad rakhega @SidMalhotra ka performance (people will remember Sidharth Malhotra's performance for a long time). What an actor he is. Career best performance so far. Ye dono film nahi feelings hai (Shershah and Mission Majnu are feelings)." Yet another one pointed out, "I would have loved to watch this movie in the theatre."

Just finished #MissionMajnu

Unlike most movies, this one shows us that you don't need chest thumping to be called a patriotic. Loved the climax part, might bring tears. Amazing performance from Sid, steals the show in it. Others were good too. Deserved a threatrical release. ? — Elijah Impey ? (@BreatheRaina) January 20, 2023

Honestly I enjoyed the spy and action sequences more than the love story #SidharthMalhotra #MissionMajnu — Tisha ❤️ (@tishai1505) January 20, 2023

The third user said, "MissionMajnu Another perfect and brilliant patriotic movie by Sidharth Malhotra after #shershah. Sid just nailed it with his acting, actions and dialogue delivery.

Other than the sincerity of the relationship between #SidharthMalhotra & #RashmkaMandanna , #MissionMajnu never raises the stakes to get you fully invested



It’s caricaturist portrayal of citizens & unintentionally funny politicians doesn’t help



Majnu Intact. Mission not so much pic.twitter.com/ryXClZCbTT — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 20, 2023

The songs also failed to pique interest.

Rating ?

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.0/5@SidMalhotra @iamRashmika @taran_adarsh pic.twitter.com/7imGtrQNKb — Nik Friday Reviews? (@Nik_Wani_) January 20, 2023

What an emotional and challenging film this has been from day 1 of the shoot. I could not have asked for a better project to explore the intricate workings of a spy. I’ve enjoyed exploring a character so intense that puts forth many shades/ disguises for you guys to witness. pic.twitter.com/WYkbOnyoEs — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 20, 2023

For the unversed, the film was announced as a theatrical release on May 13, 2022, but was postponed to June 10, 2022, and has finally taken a direct-to-digital route with the streaming release on Netflix.