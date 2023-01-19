It's wedding galore in B'town! With reports of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding in just a few days from now, there is speculation that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to take nuptial vows early next month. However, nothing has been confirmed by the couple.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the screening of Mission Manju

Recently, at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu Kiara Advani graced her presence and cheered for the rumoured beau's upcoming film.

In a video shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara lovingly looked at each other. As the actress entered the venue, Sidharth greeted her.

In the clip, the paparazzi shouted, "Peeche dekho, peeche dekho ek baar, ek baar Kiara ji (please look back, please look back once Kiara)." Kiara turned her back, and said, "Puri cast ka lijiye (take picture of the entire cast)."

The photographers requested her to get clicked with Sidharth. However, she blushed and left the venue with Sidharth in the same car after the screening.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Kiara and Sidharth's chemistry.

A fan mentioned, "Sid looks so much in love with kiara He is getting the best finally...lots of love.."

Another mentioned, "SidKiara supremacy"

On Sidharth Malhotra's 38 birthday on Monday, Kiara shared a beautiful throwback photo with Sidharth from one of their trips together. She wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."