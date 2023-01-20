And it's another exciting weekend for OTT fans. A slew of films from Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanaa starrer Mission Majnu to Prithviraj's Malayalam film Kappa to Ravi Teja's Dhamaka is slated for release. For those planning to have a binge-watching party with some popcorn and visual content, happy watching!
Mission Majnu
Where: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Genre: Spy thriller
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parmeet Sethi.
Plot: In the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.
Chattriwali
Where: Zee5
Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas
Language: Hindi
Genre: Comedy-drama
Plot: Sanya is an unemployed chemistry genius looking for a job. However, she also wants to use her knowledge of chemistry to help young minds move beyond the taboos of sex with the right education.
Kaapa
Where: Netflix
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Dileesh Pothan
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Action drama
Plot: When a young woman's name appears on a fugitive watchlist, her husband finds himself caught in the crosshairs of a hardened gangster and in a merciless war.
Jhansi S2
Where: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Anjali, Adarsh Balakrishna and Chandni Chowdhary
Language: Telugu
Genre: Crime-thriller
Plot: An amnesia patient learns that she was part of a dreadful gang that is now on a hunt to kill her. To save her family, she embarks on a dangerous mission.
ATM
Where: Zee5
Cast: Krishna Burugula, Ravi Raj, Roiel Shree
Language: Telugu
Genre: Crime
Plot: A group of intellectuals from the mastermind behind a series of ATM frauds and now the cops are on a hunt down.
Dhamaka
Where: Netflix
Cast: Ravi Teja, Jayaram , Sachin Khedekar , Tanikella Bharani , Rao Ramesh , Chirag Jani, Ali , Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action Comedy
Plot: Look-alikes Swamy and Anand fall for the same girl and what follows next is a comedy of errors.
Driver Jamuna
Where: Aha
Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriranjani
Language: Telugu
Genre: Crime Thriller
Plot: A female cab driver gets into trouble when three contract killers take a ride.
Dil Pasand
Where: SunNxt
Cast: Darling Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, Megha Shetty
Language: Kannada
Genre: Romance
Plot: A triangular love story with lots of ups and downs.