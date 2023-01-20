And it's another exciting weekend for OTT fans. A slew of films from Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanaa starrer Mission Majnu to Prithviraj's Malayalam film Kappa to Ravi Teja's Dhamaka is slated for release. For those planning to have a binge-watching party with some popcorn and visual content, happy watching!

Mission Majnu

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Genre: Spy thriller

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parmeet Sethi.

Plot: In the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.

Chattriwali

Where: Zee5

Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas

Language: Hindi

Genre: Comedy-drama

Plot: Sanya is an unemployed chemistry genius looking for a job. However, she also wants to use her knowledge of chemistry to help young minds move beyond the taboos of sex with the right education.

Kaapa

Where: Netflix

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Dileesh Pothan

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Action drama

Plot: When a young woman's name appears on a fugitive watchlist, her husband finds himself caught in the crosshairs of a hardened gangster and in a merciless war.

Jhansi S2

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Anjali, Adarsh Balakrishna and Chandni Chowdhary

Language: Telugu

Genre: Crime-thriller

Plot: An amnesia patient learns that she was part of a dreadful gang that is now on a hunt to kill her. To save her family, she embarks on a dangerous mission.

ATM

Where: Zee5

Cast: Krishna Burugula, Ravi Raj, Roiel Shree

Language: Telugu

Genre: Crime

Plot: A group of intellectuals from the mastermind behind a series of ATM frauds and now the cops are on a hunt down.

Dhamaka

Where: Netflix

Cast: Ravi Teja, Jayaram , Sachin Khedekar , Tanikella Bharani , Rao Ramesh , Chirag Jani, Ali , Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh

Language: Telugu

Genre: Action Comedy

Plot: Look-alikes Swamy and Anand fall for the same girl and what follows next is a comedy of errors.

Driver Jamuna

Where: Aha

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriranjani

Language: Telugu

Genre: Crime Thriller

Plot: A female cab driver gets into trouble when three contract killers take a ride.

Dil Pasand

Where: SunNxt

Cast: Darling Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, Megha Shetty

Language: Kannada

Genre: Romance

Plot: A triangular love story with lots of ups and downs.