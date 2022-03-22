Ajith prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. And for this reason whenever a picture or video from his off screen avatar emerges, it becomes massively viral. Ajith and wife Shalini are celebrating 23 years of happy marriage life. On this occasion, Shalini's sister Shamilee shared a cosy picture of the duo which is setting some major couple goals. In the pic, Ajith can be seen passionately kissing his wife at a party.

A couple of days back, Ajith picture with his wife and two kids were doing round on the internet. And since, personal image of the actor or his wife are a rare scene for fans, it has send social media into frenzy.

On work front, Ajith is all set to team up with his Vallimai producer Boney Kapoor for AK61. Reportedly, a small pooja ceremony already took place in the city recently. The film, helmed by H Vinoth, will be an edge-of-the-seat bank heist thriller. And the inside scoop is that the Mankatha will once again don a negative character in this action flick.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu have been approached for important roles. If all goes well, the team is planning for a grand Deepavali release. Rumours are also rife that the team has shortlisted Vallamai as its title. However, an official announcement is expected soon. Ajith will be back with his infamous grey hair and beard look for this thriller. Boney Kapoor recently tweeted the first look image on his official handle and the caption reads, "Prep mode on #AK61."

Well, we all know the popularity of Money Heist in India and of course, subjects based on bank robberies are a rare breed Kollywood, so the excitement is double.