Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Review: Tom Cruise's heart-racing action flick is yawn-fest and impossible to watch
The thrill, adrenaline rush, and goosebumps are back with the latest instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, finally hit theatres on May 17.

Cine-goers flocked to theaters to witness the dramatic, action-packed saga. The film has received mixed reviews—while some were captivated by Tom Cruise's heart-racing stunts and his gripping hold on the screenplay, others had more tempered reactions.

A section of netizens got emotional during the end credits, as this instalment marks the conclusion of the iconic saga.

Let's take a look at what fans are saying online

A user wrote, "#MissionImpossible The Final Reckoning is very complicated. Less action-heavy than you may expect and, in many ways, feels incredibly bloated. Exposition is handled better, and when the action is happening, it's jaw-dropping. Some really high highs, but some really low lows."

Another user mentioned, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning stands as one of the greatest action movies of all time. The tension, stunts, direction, editing, everything borders on perfection. Tom Cruise delivers yet another legendary performance, and the production value is simply insane. If you thought you'd seen it all in this franchise, this redefines what's impossible. An absolutely mind-blowing experience."

The third one mentioned, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning in general is a satisfying ending to the franchise(if it ends)with lots of recalls of what Ethan Hunt has been through and his motto. Tom Cruise still runs a lot and as fast as 30 years ago ! There are still plenty of amazing action sequences. I like the third act the most but it took a well to get there. You have to be patient. No matter you like the plot or not, you will still admire what Tom Cruise did for this franchise over the years.

The fourth one mentioned, "Maybe the biggest disappointment of the decade so far, I wish I was joking."

The next one mentioned, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is an emotional, riveting, & perfect Mission impossible finale. That feels the most visceral of them all. With pound for pound punches, exhilarating stunts (that might be the best of the franchise), & incredible performances throughout."

Another comment read, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning left me underwhelmed. The 1st act is a slog, it's too plotty and at least 20 minutes too long. I also don't know if I'm on board with the ending, despite a terrific third act. Cruise is great in a mid MI movie.3.5.."

Not just netizens, even celebrities have taken to social media to share their heartfelt reviews.

Director-actor-producer Farhan Akhtar had high praise for the film. Sharing his review on social media, Farhan wrote, "Mind blown!! What a ride... @tomcruise brings the MI series home in style... And how."

Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli felt that the film "didn't live up to the franchise's reputation."

Calling it a "yawn fest," he wrote, "They did the impossible—messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one and rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @TomCruise, now make another one. Can't end like this."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning picks up after the events of Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) and serves as the eighth and final instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a five-minute standing ovation.

It is scheduled for release in the United States on May 23, 2025.

