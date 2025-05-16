BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed attention with her controversial remarks. On Thursday, she took sly digs at U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing his recent comments about Apple's expansion plans in India. However, within minutes of posting, Ranaut deleted the tweets and later explained her reasons for doing so.

In the now-deleted tweet, Ranaut speculated on why Trump might be uncomfortable with Apple's shift to India, drawing comparisons between him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana criticised Trump for his remarks about Apple potentially expanding manufacturing operations in India—a move he appeared to discourage. At a business event in Doha, Trump told Apple CEO Tim Cook, "I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion, but now I hear you are building all over India. I don't want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it is very hard to sell in India," the US President said.

Trump did not share further details about the outcome of the discussion or any changes in Apple's plans in India.

Kangana tweeted, "What could be the reason for this love loss. 1) He is the American President, but the world's most loved leader is the Indian Prime Minister. 2. Trump's second term, but the Indian Prime Minister's third term. 3. Undoubtedly, Trump is an alpha male, but our PM is sab alpha male ka baap. What do you think? This is personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity?"

After deleting the tweet, Ranaut posted another message explaining the reason behind her retraction. She revealed that BJP national president J.P. Nadda had asked her to delete it.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana said, "Respected National President Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine. As per instructions, I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well. Thanks."

Despite deleting the tweet, Ranaut continues to be a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shortly after the PM's address to the nation following Operation Sindoor—India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack—she praised his leadership. In another post, she wrote, "Dear Prime Minister ji, you led us with unmatched courage, wisdom, and unwavering commitment and compassion for the nation. A great leader in every sense."