Residents of Bihar's Harivanshpur village announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for locating their MP and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who has not visited the district even as the people suffer from severe water shortage and death of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

The locals have also offered Rs 5000 to anyone who gives information on local MLA Raj Kishore Singh.

"We are faced with multiple problems, but our MP or MLA has no time to visit us. Seven children died here. People have locked their houses and left. Even animals are dying as they have no water to drink," the residents said.

A resident woman was also quoted as saying in an NDTV report, "Paswan is enjoying dishes at 5-star hotels and has no time to see us. These politicians enjoy all privileges after winning elections thanks to our votes, but forget us."

Meanwhile, death toll due to AES rose to 129 in Muzaffarpur on Sunday. A Senior Resident Doctor of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Dr Bhimsen Kumar, was also suspended for negligence of duty.

109 deaths have been reported from SKMCH alone, since June 1. The Health Department had deployed the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) paediatrician at SKMCH on 19 June.

Missing posters were also put up earlier in Muzaffarpur against Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav by Tammana Hashmi, a social activist, depicting that Yadav has gone missing since the day the results of Lok Sabha elections were announced.