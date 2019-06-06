The wife of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Ashish Tanwar, who went missing along with other 12 personnel including seven officers and six air warriors on board in Arunachal Pradesh, was posted at the air traffic control when her husband's jet AN-32 took off from Assam's Jorhat.

Not only Sandhya Tanwar closely watched but also monitored the movement of her husband's jet goes missing on the radar like no one else.

As the jet was heading towards a base in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka, it went off the radar at around 1 pm on Monday (June 3). Sandhya was stationed at the IAF air traffic control room at 12:25 pm on the same day.

"Sandhya called us an hour later to inform what had happened; they lost contact with the aircraft at 1 pm," said Ashish Tanwar's uncle as quoted by the Indian Express.

Further his uncle speculated that the aircraft might have crossed over to China to make an emergency landing. He also said that the Flight Lieutenant's father has gone to Assam to meet the authorities and get updates. However, his mother is at home. Ashish's mother is shattered and is barely speaking without crying, says his uncle.

Ashish married and Sandhya in February 2018 and have been living in Assam. Recently, both of them visited their family in Haryana.

Meanwhile, search operations have been intensified as it's already been four days, but the jet is yet to be traced. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also pressed into service its RISAT series of radar imaging satellites to hunt for the missing aircraft. Also, the Indian Navy has also joined the search operations.

In a statement, the IAF said no wreckage of AN-32 has been sighted so far.

#IAF has intensified efforts to locate the missing AN-32. Despite challenges posed by vegetation, inhospitable terrain & poor weather,the search has been expanded.All leads from airborne sensors are being closely assessed and followed-up with search by aircraft & ground teams 1/2 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 5, 2019

The IAF aircraft went missing on June 3 with 13 people on board in Arunachal Pradesh. The AN-32, a Russian origin aircraft, took off at 12.25 pm and was supposed to land at Mechuka advance landing ground in Arunachal. It lost contact with the ground agencies at 1 pm, prompting the IAF to launch a search operation to locate it.

In a similar incident back in 2016, an AN-32 carrying 29 people went missing en route after taking off from Chennai bound for Port Blair in Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.