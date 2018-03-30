A 20-year-old missing Delhi University student was found dead Wednesday, March 28 in Dwarka, six days after he was allegedly kidnapped by a man he had met through a dating app.

The victim, Ayush Nautiyal, had told his parents that he was leaving home to attend his B.com classes, March 22. He later went missing that day onward, soon after which Ishtiyaq Ali, the kidnapper, messaged his family for ransom in release for Nautiyal, the Hindu reported.

On the night of the incident, the victim's father got messages on WhatsApp that showed a picture of Nautiyal bleeding profusely, gagged and his hands tied.

Soon after the picture was sent to his family, the kidnapper asked a ransom of 50 lakh. They tried to bring down the ransom money but claimed that the kidnapper would not negotiate with them. However, it was later brought down to 10 lakh, the daily reported.

The family immediately alerted the police. For two days they kept on going to the locations that the kidnapper had asked them to meet, however, Ali never showed up. It all ended when the police found Nautiyal's body inside a drain in Dwarka.

According to the police, Ali, the 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of murder. Ajay Chaudhary, the joint commissioner of police, New Delhi confirmed that the accused, a fashion designer was arrested from Uttam Nagar in connection with the case.

"On the afternoon of the incident, the two friends had met at a food joint near Dwarka Sector 13, where his body was found. Ishrat confessed that on the night of March 22, he had a fight with the victim over some issue after which he killed the victim with a hammer," Chaudhary was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

The police official claimed that the duo had a heated argument during their meeting following which Ali attacked the victim with a hammer. He was simply trying to buy time and divert the police's attention.

"Ali had killed Ayush (Nautiyal) the same day, but he was trying to divert the attention of the police and the family by sending ransom messages. The accused had disposed of the body with the help of a friend the next day," Chaudhary was quoted by the Hindu said.