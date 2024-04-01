Disha Patani never fails to oozes charm. The diva of Bollywood is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From her striking red carpets to her draping saree in style and turning heads in glamorous gowns, she never fails to impress. On Sunday evening, 'Yodha' star Disha Patani raised the temperature soaring as she dropped scintillating pictures of her in swimwear.

Disha Patani drops pictures of her in a bikini; sets Instagram on fire

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself wearing a floral two-piece. The sun-kissed pictures featured her striking several poses for the camera, one of which also featured the actress hugging her pet dog.

The actor's deep-neck swimwear caught his attention.

Needless to say, Disha Patani was trolled for flaunting her assets. Sensual pictures of her donning on social media weren't well received.

A user wrote, "When acting skills become zero.."

Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Forget about it, we have another month of shoot left.."

The next user joked, "Someone gives her a t-shirt.."

Take a look at her pictures

Disha who was last seen in Yodha during her promotions was trolled brutally for being dressed in a red lacy mini one-piece at an ice-cream parlour.

Netizens were of the view that Disha's outfit was inappropriate for an ice cream parlour visit.

About the film Yodha

Yodha's trailer focuses on a flight being highjacked wherein Disha plays an air hostess while Sidharth leads the rescue operation. Raashii plays his love interest.

It has been widely reported that Disha is dating her trainer/gym buddy Aleksandar Alex Ilic. However, the actress remains tight-lipped about her relationship status, even regarding her previously rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

Last week, Akshay Kumar took a dig at Tiger Shroff. Akshay was asked to advise Tiger and he exclaimed " Ek He Disha mein Raho.." ( Be focused in one direction).

Disha Patani also played Holi with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.