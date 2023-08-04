Although family members of the missing soldier Javed Ahmed Wani heaved a sigh of relief after he was recovered by local police late Thursday evening, forces are going to conduct his interrogation before allowing him to join duty at Ladakh.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the missing soldier from south Kashmir's Kulgam district has been recovered.

The ADGP posted on social media that the joint interrogation will start shortly after the medical checkup. "Further details regarding the development will be shared accordingly," he said.

Higher-ups in police maintain guarded silence

Even after passing nearly 12 hours after cops recovered the "missing" soldier of the Army, higher-ups in the police have maintained a guarded silence over the operation which was launched successfully to recover the allegedly abducted Army man.

Despite repeated attempts, no officer was ready to speak on this issue. Except for sharing information about tracing the alleged abducted soldier on social media, no further detail has been shared by the police in this regard.

Important to mention here that Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday exuded confidence that the missing soldier will be located soon.

"An army jawan on leave has been reported missing a few days back. Police and security forces are carrying out operations and, given the clues that are with us, we will be able to locate him very soon," DGP told media persons at Srinagar on Tuesday.

#Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 3, 2023

Traced Army man was missing since Saturday

Posted in the mountainous region of Ladakh, Javid Ahmed Wani went missing on Saturday evening. He was supposed to join work on Sunday. His car was found abandoned at Paranhall.

Although family members of the soldier repeatedly claimed that he was abducted, no senior officer confirmed that Wani was kidnapped by the terrorists.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the family members are seen appealing for the release of Javed Ahmad Wani. The fear-stricken family members said that Wani has no enmity with anyone and was on leave for one month. They appealed to those who might have abducted the soldier to release him alive since he was the only breadwinner of the family.

Some reports claimed that during the search operation, a pair of his slippers and blood stains were found in his car in Paranhal village. The vehicle was unlocked.

Even missing Wani's father Mohammad Ayoub Wani had appealed to "kidnappers" to release his son alive.

"I appeal to all the brothers to let him go alive. If he has troubled anyone, I apologize for that. If they want I will get him to quit his job as well," he told reporters on Saturday.