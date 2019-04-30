Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is reportedly all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, and rumours suggest she will be seen sharing screen space with none other than Ranveer Singh.

According to DNA, Manushi has grabbed a big Bollywood movie and has already started prepping for it. Although the report stated that Ranveer is going to be cast opposite her in the movie, it also said that the rumours of him being the male lead could also be just speculations.

Manushi, who idolises Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had reportedly started getting film offers soon after winning the pageant, but she wanted to take her own sweet time before taking the big call.

A few months ago, it was reported that Farah Khan, who had given break to Deepika Padukone, had signed Manushi for her next directorial film.

"Farah Khan is quite impressed with Manushi Chillar and thinks that she should be venturing into Bollywood. She too has considered the offer. As for Farah, she is quite excited about tapping into this unexplored genre of biopic," Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source as saying.

It will be interesting to see if the diva is now actually going to enter Bollywood or this again turns out to be just rumours.