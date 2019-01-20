It looks like Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who brought the prestigious crown back to India after 17 years, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's upcoming directorial biopic.

Farah Khan has directed commercial movies like Main Hoon Na, Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om but has never ventured into the biopic genre. It will be interesting to see how Farah will groom Manushi for her debut film. Earlier, Farah Khan had launched Deepika in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan and now she has become one of the most sought-after and highest paid actressess in the industry.

While Farah is reportedly keen on launching Manushi Chhillar in her upcoming film, the details of the male lead opposite the Miss World 2017 are currently under wraps including the details of the film.

"Farah Khan is quite impressed with Manushi Chillar and thinks that she should be venturing into Bollywood. She too has considered the offer. As for Farah, she is quite excited about tapping into this unexplored genre of biopic," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, there were rumours that Karan Johar, who is known for launching new faces in Bollywood, would introduce Manushi to the industry. But now it looks like, Farah has taken up the responsibility to turn the Miss World into an actress. After bringing glory to India, Manushi had said that though her she has always shown her interest in pursuing medical career, she also maintained that Bollywood is in her mind.

Former beauty queens like Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen have carved a niche for themselves in the industry with their acting skills. It remains to be seen if Manushi would be able to follow their footsteps and emerge as one of the rising stars in Bollywood.