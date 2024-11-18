Miss Universe India 2024 was held in Mexico on Saturday. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won the title. This is the first time Denmark won the title.

Miss Universe 2024: India's Rhea Singha slayed swimsuit round but failed to reach Top 12 [Watch]

Indians were left when Miss Universe Rhea Singha failed to secure a spot in the top 12 finalists. Despite an impressive performance in the preliminary rounds and making it to the top 30, Singha did not make the final cut.

Miss Universe 2024, Rhea Singha was eliminated from the title race in the swimsuit round (top 30). Representatives of Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Denmark, Canada and Peru reached the top 12 (evening gown round).

Rhea Singha's swimsuit round videos have gone viral on the internet. Netizens are praising her confident walk and style.

About Rhea Singha

Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old from Gujarat was crowned Miss Universe India 2024. Singha boasts titles like Miss Teen Earth 2023 and Diva's Miss Teen Gujarat 2020. With a Bachelor's degree in Performing Arts from GLS University, Ahmedabad, Singha represented India at the Miss Teen Universe 2023 pageant, where she made it to the top six.

For the unknown, Singha is not just a model but a TEDx speaker, who was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In September, she was crowned Miss Universe India 2024, defeating 51 finalists. At the time she said, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."