Miss India Delhi 2019 has joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Mansi Sehgal joined AAP inspired by their 'honest governance'. The diva was inducted into the party by AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Sehgal also urged people and youth to be more involved in the politics of the country. An engineer by education, Mansi has also been a TedX speaker.

"I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instill confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family," Raghav Chadha said.

The Miss India Delhi praised both Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha for their work. PTI quoted her saying, "Inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and hardwork of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party, and I feel that through clean politics, we can bring about a substantial change in the world that we live in."

An alumni of Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka; Mansi has done her BTech from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology. Mansi is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

