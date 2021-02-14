Remember SRK's iconic dialogue, "Agar Kissi Cheez Ko Dil Se Chaao toh puri kayanat usse milane mein Jutt jati hai". (It is saying that if you really desire something from the heart ... then the whole universe will work towards getting you that).

This is exactly what happened with Manya Singh. The hardworking and diligent girl from UP was crowned as the first runner up of Miss India. Although she didn't win the crown, her story is awe-inspiring to many, and it also tells us that where there is a will, there is a way.

Who is Manya Singh?

Manya Omprakash Singh, born in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh- the land chosen by the Gods for their incarnation, is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver. Manya penned a long inspirational note with the images, talking about her mother, mortgaging her jewellery to complete her studies.

The young girl shared a lengthy post on her Instagram and wrote:

I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into the courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me.

At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams.

The winning moment

Along with Manya, Manika Sheokand was crowned as VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, and Manasa Varanasi was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is proud of Miss India runner up Manya Singh.

Manushi Chhillar made the nation proud by winning the Miss World title in 2017 the former Miss World has lauded Manya's triumph.

As per a report in pinkvilla, the former beauty queen stated that she is extremely proud of Manya and even sent her best wishes to the lady.

She said: