Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan made his big Bollywood debut with Qala. Babil is quite vocal and expressive about his thoughts, feelings and emotions and often pens down his feelings on Instagram. Be it missing his 'Baba' often takes to his Instagram and shares his thoughts.

'Miss how you breathe': Babil Khan pens a heart-wrenching post after breakup

On Tuesday (May 14), Babil said he misses his girlfriend, leaving his followers wondering if he is going through heartbreak. However, Babil didn't mention anyone or mention anything about his relationship or breakup.

Babil and the girl are seen all smiles in a picture. Another photo shows them hugging each other.

He wrote, "I don't think moving on is about trying to hide away what you have loved, in reality, you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are. He added, "I chipped my tooth falling down the stairs, I like how you sound when you laugh. When you leave, take my crooked smile with you. Let me rebuild another half. I love to look at you. I'll miss how you breathe, giggling inappropriately and carrying your scuba gear on the beach. I love to hold your hands. I'll miss crossing roads running, wasted at dawn and far from home. I'll miss dropping you back when it rains and you carry a small umbrella on purpose. I'll miss how much you hate your tattoo. I love to miss you."

Soon after netizens wondered whether he had lost the love of his life to death or its break-up.

His mother Sutapa Sidkar commented remembering Irrfan, writing, "I remember him carrying my chappal because it's broken, he walked barefoot too on scorching heat on Delhi footpath.. the memory pillow should have his memories I just can't touch him anymore...but it rains when I miss him. I have the plants he planted with his own hands .. I had no option but to stay alone... I don't know yet what's called moving on."

A user wrote, "Nah dude, this shit is way too corny."

To this, Babil wrote tagging him, "Okay. Write to me about something better. That is not corny according to your standards. And write it here, don't send it on DM. Let the people see."

Work Front

Babil will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's The Umesh Chronicles, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men. The show also featured R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon.