After a long gap, Taapsee Pannu is all set to appear in a Telugu movie titled 'Mishan Impossible'. The movie is helmed by Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame under the banner Matinee Entertainment.

Taapsee's still from Mishan Impossible unveiled

The makers of the movie welcomed Taapsee, sharing one of her stills as the first look poster. In the poster, Taapsee is seen with a bandage tied around her hand. As she stares at the laptop in front of her, she looks shocked. The poster soon caught the attention of all, creating anticipation.

"Actor #TaapseePannu joins the cast of the upcoming Telugu film, #MishanImpossible", the makers tweeted welcoming Taapsee, to join the team for Mishan Impossible.

In her recent statement regarding the movie Mishan Impossible, Taapsee stated that she has been waiting to act in Telugu. "I have always been looking to take up stories I want to see myself as an audience. The kind of movies I would like to spend my money and time on. Mishan Impossible is one of those scripts", Taapsee said.

Taapsee also terms Mishan Impossible as an impressive story that has a caliber to entertain the audience. The actress seems to be excited to be a part of the movie team. Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy, the movie is to get on the floors soon.

Mishan Impossible

N M Pasha is the Associate Producer, while the cinematography is handled by Deepak Yeragara. Mark K Robin is to score the music for Mishan Impossible. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor. More details to follow.

There is much expectation on Mishan Impossible, as the director earned goodwill from the Telugu audience with his movie 'Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya' starring Naveen Polishetty. Also, as Taapsee's 'Anando Brahma', and 'Game Over' earned much appreciation, movie lovers are looking forward to the movie.

Taapsee's latest movie Haseen Dillruba starring Harshavardhan Rane is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew, started streaming on Netflix last week.