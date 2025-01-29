Vikrant Massey is all set to play the villain opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The much-anticipated franchise is all set to begin with Ranveer, Kiara Advani as the lead replacing Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. And now, the latest we hear is that Vikrant Massey has been roped in to play the baddie in the action thriller franchise.

To play the antagonist

A Filmfare report confirmed that the Delhi Crime actor has been roped in to play the antagonist. "Vikrant, who gave his career-best so far with 12th Fail, has been approached for the role of the main antagonist in Don 3. The film will position Vikrant as the main villain opposite Ranveer Singh. While the prospect is exciting, Vikrant is yet to sign the offer," India Today had earlier reported.

Vikrant, who has delivered back-to- back hits with films like 12th Fail, The Sabarmati Report and Sector 36; is all set to wow the audience by entering into the unchartered territory.

Social media reactions

But not everyone on social media is as thrilled. "From Ranveer, Kiara to now Vikrant; they are all miscast in the film," a user opined. "There's no point of this movie if there's no Shahrukh Khan or Priyanka Chopra," another user commented. "All these softies in one movie, to ruin it successfully," a social media user commented. "Hadn't he quit acting?" asked another social media user.

"He is a fab actor but to play a villain in Don series, not too sure," a fan of the film's franchise wrote. "Does he have what it takes to play a villain opposite Ranveer?" asked another fan. However, there were many who expressed their immense faith in Vikrant's talent and felt that he might even overshadow Ranveer Singh in the film.