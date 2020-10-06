After a stupendous success of Mirzapur season 1, the trailer of the second season is back and how. Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 and its gripping, intriguing and will give you goosebumps.

About the Mirzapur storyline

Mirzapur's storyline follows druglord Kaleen Bhaiya and his antics in the titular small town of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Thrown into the mix are elements of romance, action and copious amounts of profanity.

Season 1 ended on an emotional high with two prominent characters' deaths (Bablu Pandit and Sweety Gupta).

Season 2 will turn the tables and will be a revenge saga mixed with politics. The deceased persons' partners Golu and Guddu will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna and their gang. The trailer begins with a voiceover of Pankaj Tripathi, saying, "Jo aayega, woh jaayega bhi. Bas, marzi humari hogi (What has come will also go but it will happen at my mercy)." Kaleen bhaiyya introduces Munna as his heir, who sets the tone for his character by declaring that whoever sits on the Mirzapur throne set the rules.

Guddu bhaiya makes a comeback with a bang. He promises that he will not spare the enemy if he gets his hands on them again. Shweta Tripathi, as Golu, is fearless and turns revengeful. Her power-packed avatar with gun blazing attitude makes her a surprise element.

Actor Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda reprise their roles in Mirzapur 2 and make blink-and-miss appearances in the trailer. New characters also join the second season, played by actors such as Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar and Amit Sial. The new additions lead to more plot twists and turns, intensifying the drama and the suspense.

Its here ! #mirzapur2 https://t.co/rlSs0mvu4J — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 6, 2020

At the virtual press conference held today.

Pankaj Tripathi says he has binge-watched season 1 of Mirzapur during the lockdown.

First up was Kaleen Bhaiyaa aka Pankaj Tripathi. Speaking at the virtual trailer launch, Pankaj Tripathi said, "At the airport, I was afraid my boarding pass would read Kaleen Bhaiya. Everyone started calling me by that name after Season 1.

Pankaj is critical of his own work, but he loved his and the team's performance in Season 1 of Mirzapur 1. He said, "I watched the show during the lockdown as I used to be really busy earlier. I am usually critical of my work, it doesn't feel good to appreciate your show, but we have done a good job. I watched it and loved it."Vijay Varma said that he joined Mirzapur 2 cast soon after the release of Gully Boy

Vijay Varma

The latest addition to the cast of Mirzapur is Vijay Varma. He is as excited to be a part fo the show as we are. Speaking about the same, Vijay said, "I was a fan of Mirzapur, and after Gully Boy, I was called in. Everyone in my circle has watched this show, and I feel the reach of Mirzapur surpasses all other shows. The love and fandom are both unparalleled."

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal spoke about working with Vikrant Massey, who was part of the first season of Mirzapur. He said, "We were shooting in Lucknow in a location where I had shot some scenes with Vikrant earlier. So I called him up and said 'Teri bohot Yaad aa Rahi hai'."

Ali Fazal also spoke about the love the show has continued to receive from the audience. "The show has been beautifully constructed. It's hard to top the high of the first season. It was a challenge to take the story forward. Also, the audience has kept us in the news for almost 2 years. That's been a pleasant surprise," said Ali Fazal.

Mirzapur 2 trailer inspires hilarious memes.

Created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur 2 is directed by Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh. The second season is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan. Mirzapur 2 will stream on Amazon Video on October 23 onwards.