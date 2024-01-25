Two days after clashes broke out between two communities on Mira Bhayander road in Maharashtra's Thane, finger-pointing and Municipal Corporation's demolition drive continued.

On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed encroachments from around 40 shops on Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai, just a day after the MBMC (Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation) razed 15 structures at Haidery Chowk on Mira Road in Thane.

The communal violence continued for the second day in Mumbai's Mira Road, following the first violent episode of clashes that broke out on Sunday evening ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

The clashes, captured in a video and circulated widely on social media, showcased an attack on an auto-rickshaw driver, vandalisation of shops, vehicles and public property. The footage and incident prompted an investigation by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale.

A day after the clashes, in a statement on X, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Thirteen accused have been arrested. We will check CCTV footage and take action against everyone involved. Under no circumstances will such things be accepted. Very strict action will be taken, Strict action will be taken against all who are encroaching and building illegal constructions."

On Tuesday, the bulldozers took to Haidary Chowk, an area close to where the violent clashes broke. However, when questioned about the association between demolition drive and communal clashes, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad of MBMC told TIE, "We demolished around 15 structures in the Haidary Chowk on Tuesday. Action has been taken since the structures were illegal and were encroached upon in the public place."

While officials claim the demolition drives are carried out regularly, ground reports from the area have cited several shopkeepers and activists as saying they had the legal papers, yet nobody asked them for papers or served notice before the structures were razed. The police rounded up 13 people on Monday, arrested nine out of them as four were minors. On Tuesday, the police picked up 15 more people and slapped charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder), said Madhukar Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Mira Bhayander Vasai Vihar area.

Mumbai Police has also asked all social media administrators not to forward any footage, memes, videos, or any content related to the clashes that took place on the eve of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha.

The viral videos, conflicting reports and social media trials

As once again, divisive opinions, communal slurs, and misinformation took over social media, it became difficult to sift facts from fiction. Amidst the disturbing and viral videos of clashes, there's one that gained traction wherein the owner of a tempo is seen being attacked by a mob on Mira Road.

At Mira road in Mumbai, a driver of Rashid tempo service was brutally assaulted by Hindutva mob. pic.twitter.com/KmdI6IHc8S — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) January 23, 2024

On the 23rd of January, Abdul Haque (54) received a call from his son informing him that their tempo with the name, "Rashid Tempo Service" written on it, was being attacked by a mob. In an interview to The Quint, Haque says that he will not be pursuing the incident with police authorities as that'll only embroil him in legal matters.

Haque's son suffered injuries due to blows from sticks, while his associates also suffered severe injuries. While a ban is in place and restrictions on social media concerning the incident are in place, investigations are ongoing.

"But eventually what will come of it, is nothing but a reinforcement that mob behavior is tolerated through lengthy and long drawn consequences and not on the spot," opines a dejected netizen.

Another adds, "There are definitely culprits from both sides of the clashes. They should all be punished regardless. But many get away and from that many more get inspired."